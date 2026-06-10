ING Groep NV Invests $1.80 Million in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,967 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Rollins by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Rollins

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity pointed to increased bullish interest, with traders buying 2,830 call options on Rollins, far above normal volume. This can signal speculation that shares may move higher.

Unusual options activity pointed to increased bullish interest, with traders buying 2,830 call options on Rollins, far above normal volume. This can signal speculation that shares may move higher. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and Texas Governor Greg Abbott stepping up the federal and state response to the spreading screwworm outbreak, which keeps the issue in focus for investors watching Rollins’ agricultural pest-control exposure.

Multiple reports highlighted USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and Texas Governor Greg Abbott stepping up the federal and state response to the spreading screwworm outbreak, which keeps the issue in focus for investors watching Rollins’ agricultural pest-control exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Rollins also issued public warnings that ranchers face a “really scary time” as the flesh-eating pest resurfaces in Texas cattle, reinforcing the urgency of the response but not yet providing a clear earnings update.

Rollins also issued public warnings that ranchers face a “really scary time” as the flesh-eating pest resurfaces in Texas cattle, reinforcing the urgency of the response but not yet providing a clear earnings update. Neutral Sentiment: Several additional articles reference “Rollins” in connection with WWE’s Seth Rollins; these are unrelated to Rollins, Inc. and should not be considered a fundamental driver for the stock.

Rollins Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE ROL opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company's fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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