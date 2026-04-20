Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today - April 20th

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, and Lucid Group are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Electric vehicle stocks" are shares of companies whose core business is tied to the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem — including EV manufacturers, battery and component suppliers, charging infrastructure providers, and related technology firms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of EV adoption, while considering industry-specific risks such as supply-chain constraints, regulatory shifts, intense competition, and higher valuation volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

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Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

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