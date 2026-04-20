Free Trial
→ SpaceX has a bottleneck - and one tiny stock fills it (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags Tesla (TSLA), Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID) as the Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Tesla is a vertically integrated EV and energy company; Rivian produces the R1T pickup and R1S SUV; Lucid focuses on luxury EVs, powertrains, battery systems and in‑house vehicle software.
  • Investors seek EV exposure through these names but should factor in industry risks like supply‑chain constraints, regulatory shifts, intense competition and elevated valuation volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, and Lucid Group are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Electric vehicle stocks" are shares of companies whose core business is tied to the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem — including EV manufacturers, battery and component suppliers, charging infrastructure providers, and related technology firms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of EV adoption, while considering industry-specific risks such as supply-chain constraints, regulatory shifts, intense competition, and higher valuation volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tesla Right Now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO
Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don‘t Wait for the SpaceX IPO — Buy These 5 Stocks Right Now
Don't Wait for the SpaceX IPO — Buy These 5 Stocks Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Stock Market Analysis LIVE – High-Momentum Names & Key Catalysts
Stock Market Analysis LIVE – High-Momentum Names & Key Catalysts
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines