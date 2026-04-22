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Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Tesla, Elong Power, Rivian Automotive, Lucid Group, and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve designing, manufacturing, or supporting electric vehicles — including automakers, battery and component suppliers, and charging-infrastructure firms. Investors view them as a way to gain exposure to the shift from internal-combustion to electric mobility, typically implying higher growth potential and volatility driven by technology, regulation, supply chains, and consumer adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Elong Power (ELPW)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELPW

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFAI)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FFAI

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