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Best Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
CF Industries logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • CF Industries (CF), Nutrien (NTR), and Mosaic (MOS) are MarketBeat's three fertilizer stocks to watch, selected for having the highest recent dollar trading volume among fertilizer companies.
  • Fertilizer stocks are cyclical, commodity-linked equities whose performance is driven by crop prices, input costs (notably natural gas), seasonality, global trade flows, and regulatory or environmental developments.
  • Together the three firms cover the fertilizer value chain—CF focuses on nitrogen/ammonia, Nutrien operates retail and potash/nitrogen/phosphate segments, and Mosaic produces phosphate and potash products.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

CF Industries, Nutrien, and Mosaic are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of companies that manufacture, process, or distribute agricultural nutrients (such as nitrogen, phosphate, and potash) and related crop inputs. Investors view them as cyclical, commodity-linked equities whose performance is driven by crop prices and demand, input costs (notably natural gas), seasonality, global trade flows, and regulatory or environmental developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CF Industries Right Now?

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While CF Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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