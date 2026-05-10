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Best Lithium Stocks To Watch Today - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Amprius Technologies logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted five lithium stocks to watch on May 10: Amprius Technologies, Critical Metals, QuantumScape, Sigma Lithium, and Lithium Americas. These names were selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among lithium stocks in recent days.
  • The article notes that lithium stocks can be attractive because they provide exposure to EV batteries, energy storage, and electronics, but they are also volatile due to commodity prices, supply conditions, and shifting battery and EV demand trends.
  • Each featured company has a distinct focus, ranging from battery development at QuantumScape and Amprius to lithium mining and project development at Critical Metals, Sigma Lithium, and Lithium Americas.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Amprius Technologies, Critical Metals, QuantumScape, Sigma Lithium, and Lithium Americas are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that mine, process, or supply lithium, a key metal used in batteries for electric vehicles, energy storage, and electronics. For stock market investors, these stocks offer exposure to the growing demand for lithium, but they can also be volatile because prices are influenced by commodity markets, supply levels, and changes in battery and EV industry trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Sigma Lithium (SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGML

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amprius Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Amprius Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amprius Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Amprius Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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