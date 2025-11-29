Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Best Nuclear Stocks To Consider - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Oklo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flags seven "nuclear" stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Oklo (OKLO), NuScale Power (SMR), Centrus Energy (LEU), BWX Technologies (BWXT), Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE), Lightbridge (LTBR), and Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI).
  • The list spans reactor designers and modular‑reactor developers (Oklo, NuScale), fuel and component suppliers (Centrus, BWXT), and smaller nuclear‑tech/resource plays (Nano Nuclear, Lightbridge); Karyopharm is an outlier as a pharmaceutical company whose name references "nuclear" but is not a nuclear‑energy firm.
  • MarketBeat notes that "nuclear stocks" can mean either companies tied to the nuclear fuel/reactor cycle or, in trader slang, a stock expected to "go nuclear" or be "nuked," and this alert was generated automatically from MarketBeat data.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Oklo, NuScale Power, Centrus Energy, BWX Technologies, Nano Nuclear Energy, Lightbridge, and Karyopharm Therapeutics are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Nuclear stocks" most commonly refers to publicly traded companies tied to the nuclear energy industry—uranium miners, reactor builders, fuel suppliers, waste-management and nuclear technology firms whose revenues depend on nuclear power and related fuel cycles. In trader slang it can also mean a stock expected to "go nuclear" (rapid, large upside) or be "nuked" (experience a sudden collapse), so context determines the intended meaning. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNE

Lightbridge (LTBR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTBR

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Read Our Latest Research Report on KPTI

Featured Articles

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oklo Right Now?

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Nvidia x 1,000,000
Nvidia x 1,000,000
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Altucher: It Looks Like My Trump prediction is coming true
Altucher: It Looks Like My Trump prediction is coming true
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025
Brutal Market Collapse—Which Stocks to Buy on the Dip, Which to Avoid
Brutal Market Collapse—Which Stocks to Buy on the Dip, Which to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

5 Ways AI Is Creating Massive Profits — and the Stocks to Watch
5 Ways AI Is Creating Massive Profits — and the Stocks to Watch
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: October‘s Top Picks With Major Upside
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: October's Top Picks With Major Upside
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Best & Worst Stocks in the Market Right Now
The Best & Worst Stocks in the Market Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines