Brandywine Realty Trust Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Brandywine Realty Trust NYSE: BDN reported first-quarter 2026 results that management said were consistent with its business plan, while highlighting an active asset sales pipeline and continued focus on debt reduction and liquidity.

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First-quarter results and guidance

President and CEO Jerry Sweeney said the quarter “produced results very much in line with our business plan,” and noted that “all of our full year operating and financial metrics remain unchanged from our original 2026 business plan.” The company reported first-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of $0.11 per share, which Sweeney said was in line with consensus and management guidance.

Executive Vice President and CFO Tom Wirth reported a net loss of $48.9 million, or $0.28 per share, and said the loss included “one-time non-cash charges for property impairments totaling about $11.9 million, or $0.07 per share.” Wirth said first-quarter FFO totaled $20 million, or $0.11 per share.

Sweeney also said the company narrowed its full-year FFO guidance while “maintaining our $0.55 full year midpoint.”

Leasing and portfolio performance

Sweeney said Brandywine’s wholly owned core portfolio ended the quarter at 88.3% occupied and 89.9% leased. He added that the company expects occupancy and leasing levels to improve during 2026 and anticipates “positive net absorption for actually the first time in several years.”

Leasing activity totaled 422,000 square feet during the quarter, including 268,000 square feet in the wholly owned portfolio and 153,000 square feet in joint ventures. Sweeney said the wholly owned leasing activity was the highest since the fourth quarter of 2024. Tenant retention was “around 45%,” which he said was expected given known move-outs during the year.

On pricing metrics, Sweeney reported a 4.1% GAAP mark-to-market for the quarter. Cash mark-to-market was down 2.6%, which he said was below annual business plan ranges, but management expects improvement over the next three quarters and maintained full-year guidance ranges. Same-store performance was 0.8% on a GAAP basis and 3.3% on a cash basis, which Sweeney said were above the company’s guidance ranges.

Demand indicators improved, according to management. Sweeney said tours during the first quarter of 2026 exceeded the first quarter of 2025 by 80%. For the trailing four quarters, he said 53% of tours converted to a proposal and 37% of proposals converted to an executed lease.

Market commentary: Philadelphia strength, Austin lag

Sweeney pointed to strength in Philadelphia, including the company’s central business district and University City portfolios, which he said were 94% occupied and 96% leased, with only 6% rolling through year-end 2028. He said the Commerce Square joint venture was 93% leased, bringing combined Philadelphia holdings to 95% leased.

He also said the company continued to outperform in market share, stating that 41% of all new leases signed in the Philadelphia CBD and University City market during the first quarter were at a Brandywine property.

In the Pennsylvania suburbs, Sweeney said the portfolio was “about 90% leased” with “solid levels of pipeline prospects.” By contrast, Austin remained weaker: the Austin portfolio was 70% occupied, which Sweeney said “creates a 340 basis point drop in overall company leasing levels,” though tour volume increased 15% over prior quarters.

Sweeney also said Brandywine is monitoring office-to-residential conversions in Philadelphia’s CBD, tracking “more than 5 million square feet, or approximately 11% of the total office inventory” in various stages of conversion, redevelopment, or planning.

Liquidity, leverage, and debt actions

Management emphasized liquidity and leverage improvement initiatives. Sweeney said the company had $65 million outstanding on its line of credit and $36 million of cash on hand. He said the multi-year plan is designed to return Brandywine to “investment grade metrics,” and management intends to keep minimal balances on the line of credit.

Wirth reported first-quarter annualized combined and core net debt-to-EBITDA of 9.1 and 8.3, respectively, and said leverage should decline during the year based on forecasted sales and debt reduction. He also said debt service and interest coverage ratios were “both incrementally below” fourth-quarter results, primarily due to lower interest capitalization from the 3151 project, which increased interest expense.

On near-term financing, Sweeney and Wirth outlined plans to address the $178 million consolidated construction loan at 3025 JFK that matures in July 2026. Wirth said the company plans a $100 million seven-year secured financing on the residential portion, fixed at an all-in rate of roughly 5.7%, and to use proceeds from that loan and the unsecured line of credit to “unencumber the office portion.” Sweeney described the refinancing as “approximately $100 million at a rate in the mid-fives.”

Wirth also said the company is working with its bank group to amend and extend its unsecured credit facility ahead of its June 2026 maturity date (with extensions through June 2027).

Asset sales, share repurchases, and project updates

Sweeney said the company’s portfolio recycling and debt reduction program was “progressing very much on schedule,” with approximately $305 million of potential sales under agreement and in various stages of due diligence, with pricing “right in line with our guidance.” He and Wirth said the company expects most of these transactions to close in the second quarter, and Wirth noted the midpoint assumption for wholly owned sales is $290 million, weighted toward the first half of the year. Wirth said cap rates were “roughly 8% on a cash and a little above that on a GAAP basis.”

Management said proceeds are expected to be used primarily to reduce debt and improve credit metrics, while also allowing for opportunistic share repurchases. Sweeney said the company has about $82 million available under its existing share repurchase program and anticipates the debt reduction program will begin in the second quarter alongside sale proceeds. In response to an analyst question, Sweeney said “the primary objective” remains improving credit metrics, but the company may deploy capital toward buybacks on a “leverage neutral, earnings neutral basis” depending on pricing and progress toward balance sheet targets.

On development and leasing initiatives, Sweeney said Brandywine’s operating leasing pipeline increased by 200,000 square feet from last quarter to 1.7 million square feet, including 314,000 square feet in advanced negotiations, though that figure excludes the pipelines for 3151 and One Uptown.

3151 Market: Sweeney said the pipeline is up 200,000 square feet to approximately 1.2 million square feet , split roughly 50% office and 50% life science . He reiterated there are no lease commencements or revenue from 3151 included in the 2026 business plan. Addressing questions about life science, Sweeney said he is seeing “green shoots,” including improved capital flows, and said there has been “no real price resistance” in proposals, despite higher tenant improvement costs.

Sweeney said the pipeline is up to approximately , split roughly and . He reiterated there are no lease commencements or revenue from 3151 included in the 2026 business plan. Addressing questions about life science, Sweeney said he is seeing “green shoots,” including improved capital flows, and said there has been “no real price resistance” in proposals, despite higher tenant improvement costs. One Uptown: Sweeney said the project is now 63% leased , with a pipeline of more than 230,000 square feet and six proposals totaling just under 100,000 square feet . He said management hopes to close “at least half of those” proposals and highlighted accelerating decision velocity. He also discussed plans to commence redevelopment of an existing Uptown building (902), about 160,000 square feet , with completion targeted in late second quarter or early third quarter of 2027.

Sweeney said the project is now , with a pipeline of more than and six proposals totaling just under . He said management hopes to close “at least half of those” proposals and highlighted accelerating decision velocity. He also discussed plans to commence redevelopment of an existing Uptown building (902), about , with completion targeted in late second quarter or early third quarter of 2027. 250 King of Prussia Road: Wirth said the company will add this 168,000 square foot life science property to the core portfolio in the second quarter, expecting stabilization in June at 100% occupancy .

Wirth said the company will add this life science property to the core portfolio in the second quarter, expecting stabilization in June at . Solaris and One Uptown recapitalizations: Sweeney said the company plans to recapitalize both projects during the second half of 2026, ranging from a complete sale to a pari-passu joint venture with a reduced Brandywine stake. On Solaris, Sweeney said the company accelerated lease-up with concessions that brought first-year rent levels below target, but renewals are running about a 16% uptick and retention has been “fairly positive,” which he said has supported discussions with institutional investors.

Wirth said recapitalization of the Austin joint ventures on a pari-passu common equity basis in the second half of 2026 could generate $40 million to $50 million of cash, which would be used to reduce leverage and, he said, should be “slightly accretive to earnings,” though no benefit is included in FFO guidance due to timing and ownership changes.

Looking to the second quarter, Wirth guided property-level operating income to about $72.3 million, driven by higher CBD NOI and the stabilization of 250 King of Prussia Road, partially offset by startup costs at The Radnor Hotel project, which he said should open during the quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust NYSE: BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust NYSE: BDN is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high‐quality, transit‐oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine's portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live‐work‐play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

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