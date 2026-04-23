Butterfly Network (BFLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $25.7410 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 78.95%.The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. On average, analysts expect Butterfly Network to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Butterfly Network Price Performance

NYSE:BFLY opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.21. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,040,080 shares of the company's stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 453,258 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,244,427 shares of the company's stock worth $23,729,000 after purchasing an additional 99,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,679,120 shares of the company's stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company's stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Butterfly Network from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised Butterfly Network from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital set a $5.50 target price on Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Butterfly Network from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Butterfly Network

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company's flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

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