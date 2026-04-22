DAQO New Energy (DQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect DAQO New Energy to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $186.2840 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $221.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $276.94 million. DAQO New Energy had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. On average, analysts expect DAQO New Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DAQO New Energy Stock Performance

DAQO New Energy stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.80. DAQO New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. Glj Research cut shares of DAQO New Energy from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.51 to $18.13 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. New Street Research set a $18.13 price objective on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DAQO New Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.43.

Read Our Latest Report on DQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DAQO New Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DAQO New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DAQO New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in DAQO New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in DAQO New Energy by 17,302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in DAQO New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company's stock.

About DAQO New Energy

DAQO New Energy Corp. operates as a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon and monocrystalline silicon wafers for the global solar photovoltaic industry. The company focuses on serving module makers and integrated solar producers with critical upstream materials, applying proprietary technologies and optimized processes to achieve high product purity and consistently low production costs. Its core offerings include solar-grade polysilicon—used in the ingot casting and wafer slicing stages—and premium mono-silicon wafers, which are a key input for high-efficiency solar cell production.

Founded in the late 2000s and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2010, DAQO New Energy established its first polysilicon facility in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

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