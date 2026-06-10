North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.75 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,612 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $390.90 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $337.83 and its 200 day moving average is $317.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.75 and a 1-year high of $416.69. The company has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.12, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $1,743,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,550,631.25. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 7,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.91, for a total value of $2,789,276.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 32,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,676,417.71. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,046 shares of company stock valued at $65,830,801. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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