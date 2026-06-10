North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Invests $812,000 in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,003 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,136 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,057 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Get United Rentals alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total transaction of $22,426,024.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,478,300.40. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,708.90. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $1,093.93 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $899.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $856.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $682.08 and a 1-year high of $1,106.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price target on United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $1,025.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,013.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Rentals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Rentals wasn't on the list.

While United Rentals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here