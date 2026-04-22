Driven Brands' (DRVN) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Driven Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Driven Brands from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.71.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRVN

Driven Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,301.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,426,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,812 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,645,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,911,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Driven Brands by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,990,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emeth Value Capital LLC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 34.8% in the third quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC now owns 3,263,911 shares of the company's stock worth $52,745,000 after purchasing an additional 842,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company's stock.

More Driven Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Driven Brands this week:

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc NASDAQ: DRVN is a leading North American provider of automotive aftermarket services, operating through a network of franchised and company-owned locations. The company's platform encompasses a diverse portfolio of car care and maintenance brands, including Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting, Take 5 Oil Change, and Carstar Collision Repair. Driven Brands delivers a full range of services from routine maintenance and oil changes to collision repair, paint protection, and vehicle customization.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Driven Brands serves both individual consumers and commercial clients across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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