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Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tesla (TSLA), Bloom Energy (BE) and GE Vernova (GEV) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the Energy stocks to watch today, based on the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Tesla (TSLA) operates Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage segments, selling electric vehicles, regulatory credits, and energy storage/charging products that give investors exposure to both vehicle and energy markets.
  • Bloom Energy (BE) designs solid-oxide fuel-cell systems that convert fuels like natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into on-site electricity, while GE Vernova (GEV) covers Power, Wind and Electrification businesses including turbines, grid solutions, and storage offerings.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tesla.

Tesla, Bloom Energy, and GE Vernova are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in producing, distributing, or servicing energy — including oil and gas exploration and production, refining and pipelines, utilities, and renewable energy firms and equipment suppliers. Investors buy energy stocks to gain exposure to energy demand and commodity prices, and should consider factors like volatile price cycles, geopolitical and regulatory risks, and the potential for dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tesla Right Now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

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