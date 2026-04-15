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Fertilizer Stocks To Consider - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
CF Industries logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CF Industries (CF), Mosaic (MOS) and Nutrien (NTR) are MarketBeat's three fertilizer stocks to watch, recording the highest dollar trading volume among fertilizer names in recent days and noted as beneficiaries of the Hormuz closure.
  • Each firm targets different fertilizer segments: CF focuses on ammonia/nitrogen products, Mosaic on phosphate and potash, and Nutrien on crop inputs and retail distribution across potash, nitrogen and phosphate.
  • Fertilizer stocks are cyclical and particularly sensitive to crop prices, weather and planting trends, input and energy costs, and global trade or regulatory developments that affect demand and margins.
  • Five stocks we like better than CF Industries.

CF Industries, Mosaic, and Nutrien are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Fertilizer stocks" are shares of companies that manufacture, sell, or distribute fertilizers and related agricultural nutrients, including producers of nitrogen, phosphate, and potash products. For investors, these stocks tend to be cyclical and sensitive to crop prices, weather and planting trends, input and energy costs, and global trade or regulatory developments that affect fertilizer demand and margins. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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