Fertilizer Stocks To Follow Now - November 27th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • Mosaic (MOS), CF Industries (CF), and Nutrien (NTR) are MarketBeat's three fertilizer stocks to watch, selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among fertilizer names in recent days.
  • Geopolitical tensions — notably the Iran conflict — are cited as contributing to a bullish setup for fertilizer shares.
  • Fertilizer stocks are cyclical and driven by commodity and energy prices, crop demand, weather, and trade policy, but can offer strong earnings and dividend potential when global agricultural demand and fertilizer pricing are favorable.
Mosaic, CF Industries, and Nutrien are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Fertilizer stocks" are shares of companies that produce, distribute, or sell fertilizers and related crop nutrients (such as nitrogen, phosphate and potash), giving investors exposure to the agricultural inputs sector. These stocks are influenced by factors like commodity and energy prices, crop demand, weather and trade policies, so they can be cyclical and volatile but may offer strong earnings and dividend potential when global agricultural demand and fertilizer pricing are favorable. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

