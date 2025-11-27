Fertilizer Stocks To Follow Now - November 27th

Mosaic, CF Industries, and Nutrien are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Fertilizer stocks" are shares of companies that produce, distribute, or sell fertilizers and related crop nutrients (such as nitrogen, phosphate and potash), giving investors exposure to the agricultural inputs sector. These stocks are influenced by factors like commodity and energy prices, crop demand, weather and trade policies, so they can be cyclical and volatile but may offer strong earnings and dividend potential when global agricultural demand and fertilizer pricing are favorable. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get Mosaic alerts: Sign Up

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Featured Articles

Before you consider Mosaic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mosaic wasn't on the list.

While Mosaic currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here