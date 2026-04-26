Fertilizer Stocks To Research - April 26th

CF Industries, Mosaic, Nutrien, CVR Energy, and Lsb Industries are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of companies that manufacture, distribute, or supply fertilizers and related crop nutrients used in agriculture. Investors view them as commodity-linked equities whose revenues and share prices are sensitive to crop prices and planting cycles, input costs (like natural gas, phosphate and potash), weather, global demand, and trade or environmental policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.
CF Industries (CF)
CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CF
Mosaic (MOS)
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS
Nutrien (NTR)
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR
CVR Energy (CVI)
CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CVI
Lsb Industries (LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LXU
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