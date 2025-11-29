10,539 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $8,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.1% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 761 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4,830.0% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ASML by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Mizuho upgraded shares of ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,054.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,013.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $850.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,086.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

