11,405 Shares in Trane Technologies plc $TT Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,639,000. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company's stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company's stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $458.72 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $459.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $348.06 and a 1 year high of $503.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,259,200. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,500. The trade was a 54.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $506.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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