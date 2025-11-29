12,004,467 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,004,467 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,228,177,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.96% of Arista Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $49,437.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,052,007. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,858,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,668,843.36. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,464 shares of company stock valued at $293,774,712. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $131.25 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $142.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.06. The company has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here