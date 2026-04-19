15,634 Shares in Sanmina Corporation $SANM Bought by Bosman Wealth Management LLC

Bosman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,634 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000. Sanmina accounts for about 1.9% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 88.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sanmina Stock Up 3.0%

SANM stock opened at $174.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average of $147.44. Sanmina Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $185.29.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.Sanmina's revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $150.00.

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Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $166,205.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,029,045.40. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $519,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,044,479.45. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Further Reading

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