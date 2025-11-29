17,902 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,796,321,000 after purchasing an additional 744,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,597,000 after buying an additional 68,611 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,271,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,011,000 after buying an additional 129,451 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in MongoDB by 53.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,061,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,378,000 after buying an additional 367,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in MongoDB by 20.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,045,719 shares of the company's stock worth $219,591,000 after buying an additional 175,169 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $355.39.

MDB stock opened at $332.81 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $385.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company's revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,394,147.91. This trade represents a 38.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,055,316 shares in the company, valued at $357,245,572.32. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 91,172 shares of company stock worth $29,794,336 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

