22,200 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,200 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,804 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $136,306,000 after acquiring an additional 114,714 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,755,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,339,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $821.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 152.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $886.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lumentum from $875.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lumentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,021.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.08, for a total value of $1,416,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,558.72. This trade represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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