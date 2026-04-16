3,519 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Teradyne by 13,949.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,389 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,427,000 after acquiring an additional 940,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Teradyne by 3,233.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,144,000 after acquiring an additional 882,723 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,166,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,770,000 after acquiring an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Teradyne by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,082,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,298,000 after acquiring an additional 781,517 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Teradyne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.53.

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Teradyne Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $364.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 104.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.24 and a 12-month high of $373.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $314.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.71.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Teradyne's revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

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