42,877 Shares in Crocs, Inc. $CROX Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,877 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000. Ruffer LLP owned 0.08% of Crocs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $48,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 72.7% during the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Crocs by 597.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 774 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 292.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 784 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

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Crocs Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.07. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -85.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $957.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,215,228.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,119,066.72. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CROX. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.73.

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Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

Further Reading

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