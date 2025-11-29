4,798,929 Shares in Vistra Corp. $VST Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,798,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $930,080,000. Norges Bank owned 1.41% of Vistra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 78.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VST. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research raised Vistra to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $233.20.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $9,456,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at $51,772,476. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 868,339 shares of company stock worth $173,242,584. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.92 and a 200-day moving average of $188.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

