7,263,269 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,263,269 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,252,260,000. Norges Bank owned 1.34% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 960.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut Fiserv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $127.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

