Accenture PLC $ACN Position Decreased by First American Bank

First American Bank reduced its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,770 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. First American Bank's holdings in Accenture were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,070,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $17,726,831,000 after acquiring an additional 854,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,264,675 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,583,462,000 after purchasing an additional 129,610 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,471,554 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,687,867,000 after buying an additional 343,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,656,436 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,922,212,000 after buying an additional 218,719 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,693,994 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,869,199,000 after acquiring an additional 546,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Get Accenture alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture announced a $2.0 billion share repurchase expansion, a signal management sees the stock as undervalued and a support for shareholder returns.

Accenture announced a $2.0 billion share repurchase expansion, a signal management sees the stock as undervalued and a support for shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: New business wins and strategic AI-related partnerships, including a software-defined commercial vehicle agreement with Coretura and AI collaborations with Adobe, show Accenture remains active in high-growth transformation projects.

New business wins and strategic AI-related partnerships, including a software-defined commercial vehicle agreement with Coretura and AI collaborations with Adobe, show Accenture remains active in high-growth transformation projects. Positive Sentiment: Several articles argued the recent drop may be creating a long-term buying opportunity, with valuation-focused coverage pointing to potential upside and a DCF-based fair value estimate well above the current price.

Several articles argued the recent drop may be creating a long-term buying opportunity, with valuation-focused coverage pointing to potential upside and a DCF-based fair value estimate well above the current price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analysis highlighted Accenture’s international revenue trends as an important factor for Wall Street analysts, suggesting the global mix of business could help or hurt future estimates depending on regional demand.

Recent analysis highlighted Accenture’s international revenue trends as an important factor for Wall Street analysts, suggesting the global mix of business could help or hurt future estimates depending on regional demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst updates were mixed: DA Davidson and Mizuho both cut price targets, but each kept constructive ratings on the stock, indicating lowered expectations rather than a fully bearish stance.

Analyst updates were mixed: DA Davidson and Mizuho both cut price targets, but each kept constructive ratings on the stock, indicating lowered expectations rather than a fully bearish stance. Negative Sentiment: Coverage continues to emphasize AI-related disruption concerns and weaker bookings, which are the main reasons investors are reassessing Accenture’s near-term revenue growth and valuation.

Accenture Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $129.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.09. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $118.15 and a 52-week high of $307.77. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $199.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus decreased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Accenture, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Accenture wasn't on the list.

While Accenture currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here