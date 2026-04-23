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Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Bought by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Adobe logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 426.2% in Q4, buying an additional 6,057 shares to hold 7,478 shares worth about $2.62 million.
  • Adobe's board approved a $25 billion share repurchase (up to 24.9% of shares) and unveiled an agentic AI suite with industry partnerships aimed at creating new enterprise revenue streams.
  • Adobe beat Q1 revenue and EPS estimates and set FY26 guidance (23.30–23.50 EPS), but analysts have trimmed price targets and the consensus rating remains "Hold" with an average price target of $339.88.
  • Interested in Adobe? Here are five stocks we like better.

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 426.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the software company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.6% in the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 582 shares of the software company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Board approved a massive $25 billion share repurchase authorization (through Apr 2030) — a large vote of confidence that can reduce share count and support per‑share metrics. Adobe Announces New $25 Billion Stock Repurchase Program
  • Positive Sentiment: Adobe unveiled an agentic AI suite (CX Enterprise, GenStudio, Firefly enhancements, Experience Manager integrations) and multiple industry partnerships aimed at selling AI into marketing and CX budgets — a potential new enterprise revenue stream. Adobe CX Enterprise Pushes AI Agents Deeper Into Customer Experience Budgets
  • Positive Sentiment: High‑profile industry support and positive analyst commentary (including public praise from NVIDIA’s CEO) have amplified sentiment that Adobe’s AI initiatives could translate into material commercial momentum. Adobe Unleashed: Why Nvidia's CEO Says This AI Giant Is the Future of Marketing
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed a revenue and EPS beat, and management set FY26 guidance consistent with durable cash flow — details that support the buyback thesis. Adobe Q1 Results & Guidance
  • Neutral Sentiment: Adobe plans outcome‑based pricing for parts of its AI suite — could boost monetization if clients see measurable ROI, but execution and scale are still uncertain. Adobe Plans Outcome-Based Pricing for New AI Product Suite
  • Neutral Sentiment: Some sell‑side analysts remain cautious (Hold/neutral ratings) citing valuation and competitive risk — buyback/product news improve sentiment but don’t eliminate uncertainty. Analyst: AI Ambition and Buybacks Offset by Competitive Pressures
  • Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure is intensifying — new agentic design tools (e.g., Anthropic’s Claude Design) and strong incumbents (Figma) could compress Adobe’s creative workflow franchise and slow adoption or pricing power. As Competition Heats Up, Can Figma Recover?
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Daniel Durn disclosed a modest sale (~1,336 shares) this week — not large relative to total holdings but noted by some investors as a signal to monitor. SEC Form 4 — Daniel Durn

Adobe Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $255.94 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.13 and a fifty-two week high of $422.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $252.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.21. The company has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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