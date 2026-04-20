AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.95 Million in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 249,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Mattel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,393,829 shares of the company's stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 244,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 20.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at $39,044,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at $1,338,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 37.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 318,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 86,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company's stock.

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Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Mattel had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 7.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mattel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mattel from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus raised shares of Mattel to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mattel

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

Further Reading

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