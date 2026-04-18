AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 244,162 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,713 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 244,162 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of KeyCorp worth $22,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,370,694 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $679,768,000 after buying an additional 17,245,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in KeyCorp by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,788,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $388,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,799,619 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $295,295,000 after purchasing an additional 397,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,843,378 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $136,632,000 after purchasing an additional 879,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,856,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 32,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $710,789.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,551.06. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 62,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $1,354,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 261,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,633,493.25. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 161,506 shares of company stock worth $3,597,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.13.

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KeyCorp Trading Up 0.5%

KEY opened at $21.79 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.07.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting KeyCorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on both top and bottom lines — EPS $0.44 vs. $0.41 consensus and revenue $1.95B (+10.2% y/y). Loan growth and rising net interest income were key drivers of the beat. KEY Q1 Earnings Beat

Q1 beat on both top and bottom lines — EPS $0.44 vs. $0.41 consensus and revenue $1.95B (+10.2% y/y). Loan growth and rising net interest income were key drivers of the beat. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase program and capital return: Key repurchased $389M in Q1 and signaled at least $1.3B of buybacks for 2026, supporting EPS recovery and shareholder return expectations. Buyback Signal

Share repurchase program and capital return: Key repurchased $389M in Q1 and signaled at least $1.3B of buybacks for 2026, supporting EPS recovery and shareholder return expectations. Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrades/price target lifts: Multiple firms raised targets (Goldman Sachs and DA Davidson to $26; RBC to $24; Jefferies, Baird nudged targets), a near‑term support for the stock from analysts. Analyst Target Changes

Broker upgrades/price target lifts: Multiple firms raised targets (Goldman Sachs and DA Davidson to $26; RBC to $24; Jefferies, Baird nudged targets), a near‑term support for the stock from analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Management tone: CEO Chris Gorman described the consumer as “in good shape” on TV, offering reassurance on consumer demand even as certain business lines face headwinds. CEO Interview

Management tone: CEO Chris Gorman described the consumer as “in good shape” on TV, offering reassurance on consumer demand even as certain business lines face headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Operational metrics: NIM guidance and targets (management is targeting ~3.05% exit NIM), CET1 ~11.4%, and quarter‑end loans rose meaningfully — important context for medium‑term profitability but not an immediate catalyst. Q1 Press Release

Operational metrics: NIM guidance and targets (management is targeting ~3.05% exit NIM), CET1 ~11.4%, and quarter‑end loans rose meaningfully — important context for medium‑term profitability but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Costs and provisions rose and expenses remain elevated; management flagged mixed capital ratios — these factors temper margin upside and valuation multiple expansion. Deep Dive

Costs and provisions rose and expenses remain elevated; management flagged mixed capital ratios — these factors temper margin upside and valuation multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Weakness in investment‑banking / M&A fees and guidance caution led to an initial shares dip after the print; deal activity uncertainty is a risk for fee income going forward. Guidance Concerns

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank's offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company's product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

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