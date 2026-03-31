Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,411 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,975 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 9.16% of J & J Snack Foods worth $157,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the company's stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,584 shares of the company's stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 38.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 966 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JJSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $73.75 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.34. The business's 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $343.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $365.95 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 8.79%. J & J Snack Foods's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J & J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. J & J Snack Foods's payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

J & J Snack Foods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods NASDAQ: JJSF is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of branded snack foods and frozen beverages. Headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey, the company develops, produces and markets a broad array of proprietary and licensed products for retail, concession and foodservice customers. Its offerings span soft pretzels, frozen novelties, real Italian ice, churros and packaged beverages under well-known names such as ICEE, SuperPretzel, Luigi's and ChurroMan.

Founded in 1971 by Gerald B.

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