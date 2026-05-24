Amgen Inc. $AMGN is Smead Capital Management Inc.'s 5th Largest Position

Smead Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,796 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 55,588 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 5.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Amgen worth $262,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after buying an additional 43,884 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,669,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,778 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 591,891 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $167,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $339.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.83 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.38. The company has a market cap of $183.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $355.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here