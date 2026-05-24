Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,559 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 79,844 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of Amgen worth $132,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Argus lowered their price objective on Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $355.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $339.30 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.83 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The company has a market cap of $183.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.15%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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