Apple Inc. $AAPL is Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's 9th Largest Position

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,637 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $270.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $259.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.11. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.81 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The company has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. Apple's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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