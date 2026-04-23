Applied Fundamental Research LLC Sells 398,999 Shares of FIGS, Inc. $FIGS

Applied Fundamental Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS - Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,819 shares of the company's stock after selling 398,999 shares during the period. FIGS comprises about 9.9% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned approximately 0.53% of FIGS worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of FIGS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 332,938 shares of the company's stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in FIGS by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in FIGS by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 77,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,690 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $239,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 821,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,675,040. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 556,327 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $9,374,109.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,251,967 shares in the company, valued at $21,095,643.95. This represents a 30.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 675,098 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,375. 29.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 1.20. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. FIGS had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIGS shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on FIGS to $17.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded FIGS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised FIGS from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FIGS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.93.

View Our Latest Report on FIGS

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

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