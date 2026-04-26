Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,014 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,627 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System's holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Teradyne Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ TER opened at $418.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.79. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $325.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TER

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About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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