Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 21,532 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 168.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,320 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Sanmina worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,185,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $251,590,000 after acquiring an additional 933,974 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,946,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,933,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Sanmina by 354.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 371,270 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 289,558 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,196,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $176.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Sanmina Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.90 and a fifty-two week high of $185.29. The business's 50 day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SANM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sanmina news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,604,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,076 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,206.80. This trade represents a 10.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $166,205.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,045.40. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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