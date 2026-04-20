Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $17.01 Million Stock Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,929 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Ferguson were worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth $244,561,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Ferguson by 588.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,087,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,236,000 after acquiring an additional 929,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ferguson by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,734,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $838,786,000 after acquiring an additional 682,666 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ferguson by 114.7% during the third quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,255,137 shares of the company's stock worth $281,879,000 after acquiring an additional 670,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 502.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 765,725 shares of the company's stock worth $171,967,000 after acquiring an additional 638,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferguson from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ferguson

More Ferguson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

Ferguson Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE FERG opened at $260.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $158.68 and a 52-week high of $271.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 40.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson NYSE: FERG is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

Further Reading

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