Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 21,535 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,033 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 21,535 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $78,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $426,216,000 after buying an additional 4,133,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $290,660,000 after buying an additional 2,901,936 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 97.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,422,035 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $531,197,000 after buying an additional 2,671,539 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,776,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,979,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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