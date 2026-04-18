Assetmark Inc. Sells 10,440 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,668 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 10,440 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sanmina worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Sanmina by 36.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 88.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $174.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.21. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $185.29. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In related news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,604,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,871,206.80. This represents a 10.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $519,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,479.45. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 14,599 shares of company stock worth $2,290,728 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SANM. Weiss Ratings cut Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research cut Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANM

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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