ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. Takes Position in H2O America $HTO

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 584,080 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $28,614,000. H2O America makes up 1.4% of ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. owned 1.63% of H2O America at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H2O America in the fourth quarter valued at $133,834,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of H2O America during the third quarter valued at $105,965,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H2O America during the fourth quarter valued at $70,830,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of H2O America by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,180 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $67,027,000 after acquiring an additional 754,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of H2O America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,773 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $66,615,000 after acquiring an additional 59,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised H2O America from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of H2O America in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered H2O America from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised H2O America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on H2O America in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on H2O America

H2O America Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HTO opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. H2O America has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.35.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. H2O America had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 12.87%.The firm had revenue of $183.29 million for the quarter. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that H2O America will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. H2O America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Insider Transactions at H2O America

In other H2O America news, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners purchased 50,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $2,975,738.10. Following the purchase, the insider owned 4,582,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,640,619.14. This represents a 1.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Atlas Holdings Ltd Gip purchased 50,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,738.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,582,469 shares in the company, valued at $270,640,619.14. The trade was a 1.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H2O America Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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