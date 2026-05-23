Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 274.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,598 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 78,864 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 15,459.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $791,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,879 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,146,372,000 after buying an additional 2,277,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,845,032 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $388,379,000 after buying an additional 1,042,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $12,322,222,000 after buying an additional 1,027,413 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 424.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,153,754 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $242,865,000 after buying an additional 933,694 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HON alerts: Sign Up

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $227.92 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $223.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.54. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.76 and a 52 week high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Honeywell International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Honeywell International wasn't on the list.

While Honeywell International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here