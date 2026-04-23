B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 3,115 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 12.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 684.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $211,871,000 after purchasing an additional 752,411 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,802,000 after purchasing an additional 249,702 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Arete Research raised Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $3,181,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,826 shares in the company, valued at $53,392,163.64. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 27,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,085 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $381.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.48 and a 12 month high of $385.46. The company has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.44%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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