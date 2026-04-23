B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,283 shares of the company's stock after selling 383,729 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $90,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company's stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7%

PEP stock opened at $153.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is currently 89.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here