BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $42.19 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,377 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,250 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $42,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 749 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key HCA Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.9%

HCA opened at $372.29 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.00 and a 1-year high of $556.52. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $561.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $506.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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