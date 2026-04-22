Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,610 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,915 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $79,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company's stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company's stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $154.92 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The stock has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.32%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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