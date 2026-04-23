Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $23.53 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,220 shares of the software company's stock after selling 13,287 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Adobe were worth $23,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8,006.6% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock worth $562,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,849 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 55.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock worth $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after purchasing an additional 742,646 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 112.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock worth $469,467,000 after purchasing an additional 710,357 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.88.

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Adobe Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $255.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.21. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $422.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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