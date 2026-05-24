Boundless Plain Holdings Ltd Invests $5.09 Million in Bullish $BLSH

Boundless Plain Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,089,000. Bullish accounts for 1.6% of Boundless Plain Holdings Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boundless Plain Holdings Ltd owned 0.09% of Bullish as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bullish in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Bullish in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Bullish in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bullish in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bullish in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

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Bullish Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLSH opened at $35.21 on Friday. Bullish has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 25.23 and a current ratio of 26.42.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $92.83 million for the quarter. Bullish had a negative net margin of 314.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bullish will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bullish

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Farley sold 80,000 shares of Bullish stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $3,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Key Bullish News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ark Invest continued to add to its Bullish position, buying millions of dollars’ worth of shares and signaling strong conviction in the crypto platform’s long-term potential. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Loads Up On Bullish Stock

Ark Invest continued to add to its Bullish position, buying millions of dollars’ worth of shares and signaling strong conviction in the crypto platform’s long-term potential. Positive Sentiment: Another report said Ark purchased $5.14 million in Bullish shares while trimming Taiwan Semiconductor, reinforcing that BLSH remains a priority holding for the fund. ARK Invest Accumulates Bullish (BLSH) Stock While Reducing TSMC Holdings

Another report said Ark purchased $5.14 million in Bullish shares while trimming Taiwan Semiconductor, reinforcing that BLSH remains a priority holding for the fund. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage focused on the stock’s recent sharp two-week decline, suggesting that even with Ark’s buying, investors are still weighing execution and sentiment risks around the name. BLSH Shares Face a Sharp Two Week Drop as Cathie Wood Aggressively Pumps In Millions

Coverage focused on the stock’s recent sharp two-week decline, suggesting that even with Ark’s buying, investors are still weighing execution and sentiment risks around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles in the feed were about unrelated companies and analyst actions, so they are unlikely to have a direct impact on Bullish’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Bullish in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bullish from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Bullish from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bullish in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bullish from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLSH

Bullish Profile

Bullish NYSE: BLSH is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm's stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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