Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 38,549 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,291 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $107,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WTW alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company's stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company's stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $263.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.43. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $240.61 and a 12 month high of $352.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company's 50-day moving average price is $272.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $409.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $363.00 to $354.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $353.00 to $338.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $351.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lucy Clarke bought 1,896 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Willis Towers Watson Public, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Willis Towers Watson Public wasn't on the list.

While Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here