Campbell Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,400 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $4,538,000. Netflix makes up approximately 1.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.85.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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